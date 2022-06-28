Forecast updated on Monday, June 28, 2022, at 3:40 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and cooler. Low 59°. Wind: Light.
Wednesday: Sunny and pleasantly warm. Turning more humid later in the day. High 84° inland with temps. around 75° PM near the beaches. Wind: W 4-10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear and not as cool. Low 65°. Wind: S 3-9 mph.
Thursday: Sunny and warmer. Turning more humid later in the day. High 88-89° inland with temps. around 77° PM near the beaches. Wind: SW/W 4-10 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight looks very pleasant with clear skies and lows near 59 to 60 degrees as a dry air mass remains over the area. Warmer weather with rising humidity will arrive Wednesday but it will still be a pleasant day with temps. near 84 in the afternoon. The beaches will see a NE breeze and fall to the low to mid 70's by afternoon. It will urn more humid Wednesday night with lows near 63 degrees under fair skies.
A light SW wind will return Thursday with warmer temperatures and more humidity later in the day. We will see sunshine and just some scattered clouds Thursday with temps. near 89 degrees in the afternoon. The beaches will reach 80 degrees then a refreshing sea breeze will cool the coastal areas to around 74 degrees in the afternoon hours.
In the long-range, Friday looks hot and muggy with temps. Passing 90 or 91 degrees in the afternoon. The beaches will cool to the 70's in the afternoon. The heat will continue Saturday with scattered PM storms about. Sunday will be partly sunny with more widespread thundershowers developing. Look for temps. to reach the mid 80's Sunday with a few lingering showers into Monday.
The average high for today is 86 degrees with an average low of 66 degrees.