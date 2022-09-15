Forecast updated on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and cooler. Low 56°. Wind: N 3-8 mph.
Friday: Sunny and pleasant with low humidity. High 79-80° inland with temps. near 75° on the beaches. Wind: N 1-7 mph.
Friday Night: Clear and cooler. Low 58°. Wind: Light.
Saturday: Sunny and pleasant with a bit higher humidity. High 82° inland with temps. near 75° on the beaches. Wind: SE 2-7 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for mostly clear skies tonight with light winds from the North. It will be dry and cool with lows around 56° at sunrise.
Friday will be sunny and pleasant again with the low humidity giving a fall feel to the air. Afternoon temps. will likely stay near 80 degrees in most spots. Inland winds will be light from the north while winds will turn more to the Northeast at 5-9 mph on the beaches with temps. in the mid 70's on the coast.
Saturday looks slightly warmer, and the humidity will rise a little as winds turn to the East then SE at 4-11 mph. Afternoon high temps will reach 82 inland with coasal temps. in the mid 70's. It will stay mainly sunny with just some puffy fair weather cumulus clouds.
In the long range, look for afternoon temps. to rise to around 85° on Sunday. Monday will be warmer still, and more humid with temps. near 86-88°. Unusually warm weather will return from Tuesday into Thursday of next week with afternoon highest temps. from 87-89° from Tuesday through Thursday. Dewpoints will reach the mid 60's giving a humid but not really muggy feel to the air.
Much of the eastern half of the U.S. will see unseasonably warm weather next week before the pattern changes to a more early fall-like pattern by late Friday.
The average high for today is 81 degrees with an average low of 60 degrees.