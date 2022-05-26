Forecast updated on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 3:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, and more humid. Low 66°. Wind: S 4-9 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer. More humid PM, with thunderstorms about after 4 PM. High 82°. Beaches 69°. Wind: S 12-21 mph.
Friday Night: Evening thunderstorms likely. Some may be strong with heavy rainfall. Breezy and humid. Low 66°. Wind: S 10-18 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny, breezy and warm. Less humid PM. High 81°. Beaches 69°. Wind: S/SW 9-18 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
A warmer and more humid night is on the way as winds turn to the southeast and a more humid air mass moves into the area. We may see a few very spotty showers tonight, but most spots will stay dry. Look for a south wind at 4-9 mph with lows near 66 degrees.
Friday will be a warm, breezy, and balmy day with high temps. in the low 80's inland, while the beaches pass 68 degrees. Late afternoon and evening thunderstorms are a good bet as a weak cool front approaches. Some of the thunderstorms will be heavy with gusty winds and some real downpours. The storms are most likely after 4 PM Friday and isolated severe storms are possible.
Saturday will be warm and not as humid, as winds shift back to the West, and a less humid air mass moves back into the region. Afternoon temps. should be near 80-81° inland with upper 70's on the beaches. We will see some very isolated afternoon thunderstorms in the area after 2 PM.
In the long-range, Sunday and Memorial Day will likely be dry with only isolated storms about in the afternoon/evening. Look for temps. near 81 degrees Sunday and near 86-88 degrees on Monday. Warmer and more balmy weather will arrive by Monday and Tuesday with a real summer feel to the air as temps. rise to 7-10 degrees above average for early June. Temps. may pass 90 degrees with high humidity by the middle of next week.
The average high for today is 76 degrees with an average low of 56 degrees.