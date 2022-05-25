Forecast updated on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 3:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy and cool. Spotty showers about. Low 57°. Wind: E 6-12 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and warmer. More humid PM. High 74-76°. Beaches 66°. Wind: SE 6-13 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly Cloudy, and more humid. Low 66°. Wind: S 4-8 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer. More humid PM, with thunderstorms in the evening. High 83°. Beaches 69°. Wind: S 12-20 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Another cloudy night is on the way as a layer of cool marine air remains over all of Delmarva. We may see a few very spotty showers, but most spots will stay dry. Look for an east wind at 6-12 mph and it will be breezy near the coast. Overnight lows will dip back to the upper 50's.
Thursday will turn warmer and more humid, as winds shift back to the southeast and a more humid air mass moves back into the region. Afternoon temps. should be near 74-75 inland with mid/upper 60's on the beaches. We should see some sunshine Thursday afternoon, but there will be a lot of cloud cover in most spots. Thursday night will be warmer and more humid with low temps. mainly in the mid 60's.
Friday will be a warm, breezy, and balmy day with high temps. in the low 80's inland, while the beaches pass 70 degrees. Late afternoon and evening thunderstorms are a good bet as a weak cool front approaches. Some of the thunderstorms will be heavy with gusty winds and some real downpours. The storms are most likely after 5 PM Friday and isolated severe storms are possible.
In the long-range, the weekend looks warm and humid with some thunderstorms about on Saturday. Sunday and Memorial Day will likely be dry with only isolated storms about in the afternoon/evening. Look for temps. near 81-83 degrees Saturday and Sunday and near 83 degrees on Monday. Warmer and more balmy weather will arrive by Tuesday and Wednesday with a real summer feel to the air as temps. rise to 7-10 degrees above average for early June.
The average high for today is 76 degrees with an average low of 56 degrees.