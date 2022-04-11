Forecast updated on Monday, April 11, 2022, at 4:05 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Increasing clouds late. Spotty showers possible toward daybreak. Low 49-50°. Wind: S 4-9 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny to mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. High 77°. Wind: W 8-16 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear and mild. Low 54°. Wind: S 1-6 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and more humid. High 79-80°. Wind: S 9-17 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Clouds will increase tonight as a milder air mass returns to Delmarva. We may see some very spotty rain showers toward daybreak but skies will become sunny Tuesday. Look for a west breeze and sunshine Tuesday afternoon, with much warmer temperatures. Afternoon highs will reach 77 across the area and that includes the beaches where the west wind will hold the marine layer well offshore.
Tuesday night will be milder and more humid with lows near 54 degrees. A south wind will bring in higher humidity and even warmer weather for Wednesday with temps. near 80 Wednesday afternoon. We will see some cloudy spells Wednesday, and it will be very mild Wednesday night. Look for lows in the low 60's as a humid air mass arrives. Winds will increase to 12-17 mph Wednesday afternoon and it will stay breezy Wednesday night.
In the long-range, Thursday looks windy, humid, and warm, with scattered showers late in the afternoon as a cool front passes. Look for temps. near 80 degrees ahead of the front. Skies will clear Friday, and it will be a cooler and less humid day with afternoon high temps. near 69 degrees. Clouds will bring some spotty showers Saturday with temps. near 69 degrees but skies will clear and it will be cooler Sunday and Monday with highest temps. around 63 degrees.
The average high for tomorrow is 64 degrees with an average low of 42 degrees.