Forecast Updated on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 74-80. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 55-64. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and very warm. Highs: 76-82. Winds: SW 5-25+ mph.
Thursday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a couple showers. Lows: 55-64. Winds: SW-W 10-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy early with the chance of a few showers. Things start to clear up by the evening hours. Turning windy. Highs: 72-79. Winds: W-NW 10-30+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 62-68. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
The drought situation on Delmarva is only going to get worse over the coming days as high pressure remains in control of our forecast to start the week. This morning we woke up with temperatures much warmer out the door thanks to the wind shift that has occurred overnight. Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s at the moment and with sunshine…highs today will climb up into the 70s to near 80 degrees. The south to southwest wind will continue to pick up tonight and Thursday with overnight temperatures holding in the 50s and 60s for Thursday morning.
Thursday will be another very warm day with temperatures back into the 70s to even a few low 80s on Halloween. As the kids head out trick or treating on Thursday evening...it will be in the 70s…dropping into the 60s on a comfortable and quiet evening. As we continue into Thursday night and early on Friday, a cold front will be arriving and overspread some clouds around through the early Friday morning. There will be enough moisture holding that we could see a stray sprinkle or light shower, but it is looking more and more likely that this front will be another dry one. The wind will pick up into the afternoon hours of Friday and push in some cooler air for the upcoming weekend.
Once this front clears us…high pressure regains control of our forecast and sits overhead for the weekend and into next week. Temperatures will be right where we should be, in fact, it may still be a touch warmer then average with highs in the mid to upper 60s. This high pressure sits overhead again most of next week with temperatures soaring again by the middle of next week with highs in the 70s and low 80s by Wednesday and Thursday.