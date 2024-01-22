Forecast Updated on Monday, January 22, 2024, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Sunny and a bit warmer. Highs: 38-45. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows: 27-34. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 47-53. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Turning mostly cloudy with a few stray showers possible. Lows: 34-40. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few stray showers possible in the first part of the day. A better chance for rain showers arrives by the evening hours. Highs: 52-58. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with on and off showers throughout the day. Steadier rain arrives by the evening and overnight periods. Highs: 60-65. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
We have one last real cold morning this morning on Delmarva where temperatures have fallen into the 10s and 20s across the region. The warming process begins today and will continue for much of this week. With lots of sunshine today, temperatures should reach the 30s and 40s this afternoon as the wind starts to pick up a little from the west and southwest. This will continue to push warmer air into the region and will keep temperatures in the 20s and 30s for morning temperatures on Tuesday morning.
A mix of sun and clouds will be the story of Tuesday ahead of our active and wet weather pattern establishing itself for the rest of the workweek. Temperatures on Tuesday continue to climb up into the 40s and 50s. The clouds will continue to thicken up heading into Wednesday and we could even start to see a few stray showers by Wednesday morning. A better chance for rain showers will arrive on Wednesday night when the actual warm front pushes through the area. This will allow temperatures to jump into the 50s for highs on Wednesday. We could see a better chance for rain showers on Wednesday evening and Wednesday night.
We get a break for Thursday with lots of clouds and temperatures in the 50s and 60s before a better chance of rain arrives by Thursday evening and Thursday night and will continue for much of the day on Friday. The rain on Friday will be moderate to heavy at times, but temperatures will be in the 60s for everyone on Friday. We will get a break on Saturday before another chance of rain looks to push through the area from Saturday night and into Sunday. It will still be warm to start on Sunday, but the indications are that the wind will shift and pick up during the day and start to pull colder air back across Delmarva to start next week.