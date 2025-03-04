Forecast Updated on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and becoming windy by late in the day. Highs: 55-62. Winds: SW-S 10-25+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Lows: 40-48. Winds: S 15-40+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and windy ahead of scattered showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening hours. Some of these storms will pack a punch with strong and gusty winds, small hail possible, and even an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Highs: 64-70. Winds: SW 15-40+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Lingering showers early. Turning partly cloudy by morning and windy. Lows: 40-46. Winds: S-NW 15-40+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 52-58. Winds: NW 15-40+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 47-53. Winds: NW 10-25+ mph.
Temperatures overnight took a tumble into the 20s and 30s, but as the wind continues to pick up this morning…the majority of us will stir in the 30s. With a mix of sun and clouds temperatures soar into the 50s and a few low 60s in the afternoon with the wind kicking out of the south and west with some gusts over 30+ mph possible. These strong winds will hold our temperatures overnight in the 40s and quickly climb into the 50s throughout the morning.
Those strong gusty winds will continue throughout the day on Wednesday with gusts over 50+ mph possible ahead of the cold front. It allows our temperatures to climb again into the 60s with a few of us to near 70 degrees. This will lead to a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon and evening and these storms will mean business. We could have storms that have strong, gusty winds…the possibility of small hail, lots of lightning, and even an isolated tornado can’t be completely ruled out in this first severe weather threat of the year. These storms will also bring a lot of rain where we could pick up on 0.50 - 1.00+” of rain.
We cool down for a couple of days on Thursday and Friday, but it only pushes us back to average for this time of year with highs into the 50s…we are near 60 on Saturday with another weak boundary bringing some extra clouds and a wind shift for Sunday with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees. Also, remember that we spring forward our clocks over the weekend and we lose an hour of sleep…but, our evenings will have more light to them. The spring forward leads to warmer temperatures with highs back into the 60s and 70s by the middle of next week.