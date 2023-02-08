Forecast Updated on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 4:05am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 56-64. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 38-45. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Becoming partly to mostly cloudy by late afternoon and evening. Highs: 60-67. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with showers possible by the late evening and overnight hours. Breezy. Lows: 48-56. Winds: SW 10-25+ mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Breezy. Highs: 57-65. Winds: SW 10-30+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and periods of rain possible. Windy. Highs: 43-52. Winds: SE 15-30+ mph.
Our warming trend continues as we start the workweek this week with the wind beginning to turn as high pressure takes control of the forecast. A weak boundary is passing by to our north right now and overspreading a few light showers across parts of Delmarva. The showers and the cloud cover will taper off and break apart by the afternoon and lead to highs in the 50s and 60s for highs.
Overnight with a southerly breeze temperatures will only drop back into the 30s and 40s as the clouds start to increase heading into Thursday. Our next weather maker will bring us rain chances to the forecast for Friday and it seems like the rain chances will linger throughout the weekend. Earlier in the week, the indication was that Saturday was going to be the wetter of the two weekend days. This has shifted as it looks now like this area of low pressure will develop slower and farther to the south. This will keep shower chances in Saturday’s forecast with the soaking rain holding off until Sunday’s forecast. We may also see some snowflakes mix in with the rain from time to time on Sunday evening and Sunday night before the rain showers depart early on Monday.
We cool off for Monday before high pressure settles to our east for the middle of next week and drive our temperatures well above average for this time of year again. Another chance of some rain showers enters the forecast for Wednesday and another looks to bring more showers to wrap up next week.