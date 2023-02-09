Forecast Updated on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Becoming partly to mostly cloudy by late afternoon and evening. Highs: 60-67. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few stray showers possible in the overnight hours. Breezy. Lows: 48-56. Winds: W 10-25+ mph.
Friday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs: 60-67. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a few stray showers across southern Delmarva. Lows: 38-44. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and periods of rain possible. Windy. Highs: 43-52. Winds: NE-E 15-30+ mph.
Sunday: Periods of rain that will be heavy at times throughout the day. It will be windy with the possibility of coastal flooding and beach erosion from a Nor’easter. Highs: 42-51. Winds: SE-E 15-40+ mph.
Our warming trend continues as we start the workweek this week with the wind beginning to turn as high pressure takes control of the forecast. A weak system is bringing some extra clouds around Delmarva this morning as the warm front pushes through the region. We will have clouds around from time to time throughout the day and I can’t rule out a few stray showers by the evening hours as a weak cold front moves across. With a stronger southerly breeze, temperatures should jump right back into the 50s and 60s this afternoon.
It looks like the system that was going to overspread showers for everyone on Friday will make it here as high pressure will try to keep things suppressed to start the weekend. I am not going to rule out a few showers overnight on Friday across southern Delmarva, but for the most part…Friday will be a dry day. The bigger storm will form Saturday to our south and west and push right across Delmarva on Sunday as a Nor’easter will move through the region. Expect the rain to be on and off and heavy at times on Sunday with some very strong winds, especially out toward the beaches where we could see some wind gusts over 50+ mph at times Sunday into Sunday night. With the wind coming out of the east and northeast on Sunday and Sunday night, we could be dealing with beach erosion and possibly some coastal flooding in the Sunday Night and Monday morning high tide cycles. This will be a forecast that we will fine tune heading through the weekend.
We cool off for Monday before high pressure settles to our east for the middle of next week and drive our temperatures well above average for this time of year again. Another chance of a few stray rain showers enters the forecast for Wednesday and another looks to bring more showers to wrap up next week.