Forecast updated on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 3:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and cool. Low 50°. Wind: SW 2-8 mph.
Friday: MostlySunny and milder. Breezy PM. High 74°. Wind: N 7-14 mph. Beaches 55-59° with winds NE 7-14 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy and cool. Low 48° inland to 50° on the coast.. Wind: NE 1-7 mph.
Saturday: PartlySunny and a little cooler. High 66°. Wind: E 1-6 mph. Beaches 53° Winds East 2-9 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be mainly clear and cool with lows near 48-50 degrees by sunrise. Winds will be from the southwest at 3-10 mph.
Friday looks milder still, but a cool front will bring a north wind by afternoon at 10-14 mph. Look for highest temps. around 74 degrees Friday afternoon but the beaches will stay in the low 50's. We should see sunny skies all day Friday and cool to 51 by Saturday morning.
Saturday looks mostly sunny, but it will be slightly cooler due to a light NE to east wind. A weak high pressure system will move over Delmarva during the day with slightly cooler afternoon temperatures. Look for highs near near 67 degrees inland but it will be much cooler near the beach with temps. on the coast staying in the mid 50's at best all day. Winds will turn to the SE later in the day across the area and this will bring a fairly mild evening.
In the long-range, The beaches will be chilly over the weekend with a light onshore wind flow. Look for coastal temps. in the 50's both days. Monday and Tuesday look very mild with temperatures in the mid to upper 70's and a south breeze. Showers are likely Tuesday and cooler weather will arrive by Wednesday and linger into Thursday.
The average high for tomorrow is 68 degrees with an average low of 46 degrees.