Forecast Updated on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 6:00pm by WBOC Meteorologist John Conway
Tonight: Mostly clear after sunset, with calmer winds after midnight. Frost is likely by sunrise - especially north of U.S. Route 50. Lows in the upper 30s.
Monday: Mostly sunny in the morning, then a mix of clouds and sun in the afternoon. Winds will shift to a southerly direction, at 10 to 20 mph. Warmer, with highs in the 60s inland, and 50s along the shore.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, with a low chance of a few showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday: Scattered showers, with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Friday: A few lingering showers early, then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs near 70°F.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. highs in the mid 60s.
A ridge of high pressure has built into much of the southeastern United States, and will slowly slide off shore overnight into Monday. Delmarva will be on the northern edge of the high, but will reap the benefits of its presence in the form of warmer temperatures this week.
Winds will shift to a more southerly direction by Monday afternoon, which means temperatures will climb into the mid 60s inland. With Atlantic and Chesapeake water temperatures only within a few degrees of 50°F, our beach and shore communities will likely be held to the 50s.
By Tuesday, a weak cold front will sag into Delmarva, but won't stick around long, and is not likely to have much of an effect on our weather, save for a very low chance of a few stray showers and wind gusts. Temperatures will continue to warm, into the mid 70s inland, 60s on the coast.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild, with highs in the mid 70s.
The cold front departs by Wednesday as a warm front ahead of the next weather-maker, which will be a cold front that will sweep across Delmarva Thursday afternoon and evening. With the front will come a chance for more widespread showers and gusty winds. Thunderstorms are not very likely, but a few rumbles of thunder here and there can't be ruled out.
Then Friday into the weekend is looking reasonably quiet, with partly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures in the 60s.