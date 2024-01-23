Forecast Updated on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 47-53. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Turning mostly cloudy with a few stray showers possible. Lows: 34-40. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few stray showers possible in the first part of the day. A better chance for rain showers arrives by the evening hours across northern Delmarva. Highs: 54-60. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with rain showers possible across northern Delmarva. Lows: 47-53. Winds: S-SE 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with on and off showers throughout the day. Steadier rain arrives by the evening and overnight periods. Highs: 60-65. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Rain possible to start the day becoming scattered showers into the afternoon hours. Breezy. Highs: 62-68. Winds: S-SE 5-20+ mph.
It is a much better feeling morning out the door with temperatures more typical for this time of year and not completely from the Arctic. A nice change of pace that will continue to bring warmer temperatures over the next few days. A mix of sun and clouds will be the story today ahead of our active and wet weather pattern establishing itself for the rest of the workweek. Temperatures climb up into the 40s and 50s. The clouds will continue to thicken up heading into Wednesday and we could even start to see a few stray showers overnight into Wednesday morning. A better chance for rain showers will arrive on Wednesday night when the actual warm front pushes through the area. This will allow temperatures to jump into the 50s for highs on Wednesday.
We get a break for Thursday with lots of clouds which could still bring a couple stray showers around the area. Temperatures in the 50s and 60s before a better chance of rain arrives by Thursday evening and Thursday night and will continue for much of the day on Friday. The rain on Friday will be moderate to heavy at times, but temperatures will be in the 60s for everyone on Friday. We will get a break on Saturday before another chance of rain looks to push through the area from Saturday night and into Sunday.
It will still be warm to start on Sunday, but the indications are that the wind will shift and pick up during the day and start to pull colder air back across Delmarva to start next week.