Forecast updated on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 5:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear early then clouds increasing toward morning. Some areas of fog late. Low 26-27° inland and near 34 on the coast. Wind: NE 0-3 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and milder PM. High 49-50°. Beaches 45°. Wind: Light.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy to cloudy. Milder with fog likely. Low 35-37°. Wind: S 1-7 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and warmer PM. Areas of fog likely. High 56-58°. Wind: S 5-11 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
High pressure will move east of our area Wednesday and a light onshore wind flow will become light and variable. We will warm up by Wednesday and Thursday to well above average for early February ahead of a slow moving cold front. Wednesday looks dry with clouds and sun and light winds. We should reach 48-50 degrees in the afternoon. It will be a bit cooler on the coast with most spots in the mid 40's as the snow rapidly disappears.
Clouds will increase Thursday with some morning fog as warmer and more humid air moves over the cold ground. The ground will chill the air producing fog and cloud of much of Delmarva. Temperatures will reach the mid 50's as winds turn to the south at 5-9 mph in the afternoon.
In the long-range, Friday will be cloudy with rain likely Friday as a cold front moves slowly through the area. Rain amounts of over .5 inches are possible. Much colder weather will follow the front Friday night into Saturday and Sunday, with afternoon high temperatures only in the mid to upper 30's. There is some uncertainty in the timing of the cold front Friday and the long range forecast may change somewhat. Chilly weather will continue into Monday and Tuesday and some showers might return Sunday night into Monday.
The average high for early February is 46 degrees with an average low of 28 degrees.