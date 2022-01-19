Forecast Updated on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at 3:40am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 46-52. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of some rain showers starting in the early morning hours. Breezy. Lows: 38-44. Winds: SW-W 10-25+ mph.
Thursday: Early rain showers will transition to light snow throughout the morning and will continue into the early afternoon hours. We may see a light accumulation of snow across most of the area if we see it snow for a long enough period of time. Becoming mostly cloudy and windy by late in the day. Highs: 34-41. Winds: NW 15-35+ mph.
Thursday Night: Turning mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 17-25. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day with the arrival of wintry weather possible during the overnight period. Breezy. Highs: 28-34. Winds: NE-N 10-25+ mph.
Saturday: Period of snow possible throughout the day with a significant accumulation of snow possible for those across central and southern Delmarva. Windy. Highs: 30-35. Winds: N-NE 15-30+ mph.
Overall, our Wednesday will start off with a good amount of sunshine, but that will be short lived as a storm system to our west begins to gather and push toward the peninsula. We will start to see the clouds on the increase starting from late morning today as our first weather maker arrives for the week.
Winds will turn out of the west and southwest on Wednesday leading to some warmer temperatures as highs climb into the 40s and even a few low 50s.
A cold front arrives early on Thursday which will start as rain showers across the region as temperatures overnight will actually hold in the 30s and 40s. As the front moves across Delmarva, the temperatures will drastically begin to crash as much colder air dives in from Canada. It will allow the rain to transition to light snow throughout the day on Thursday.
If the temperatures crash fast enough and we see this period of snow will be a prolonged snow event, we could pick up on some accumulations of snow during the day on Thursday. We are not talking a big amount of snow, but enough that it could make for some tricky travel for the evening commute with temperatures falling.
A strong high out of Canada pulls down some very cold air to wrap up the work week with highs in the 20s and 30s for Friday. An area of low pressure will develop along the arctic front that will stall to our south and will bring us a possible winter storm over the weekend.
At this moment, it looks like the center of the storm cuts past us just a little too far south for the bull's-eye of this storm to bring the heaviest snow will stay down toward Hampton Roads and eastern North Carolina. Right now, it looks like a significant accumulation of snow is going to be possible the farther south you live on Delmarva with lighter amounts for northern Delmarva.
Remember, things can still shift for this storm as we approach the weekend. Stay tuned….