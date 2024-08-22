Forecast updated on Thursday, 22 August 2024, at 3:25 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A dry and mild air mass remains over the region this evening, but more humid and warmer weather will return over the weekend as a south wind returns.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and unusually cool for August! Low 54°. Wind: NE 0-2 mph.
Friday: Sunny, and pleasantly warm. High 80-82°. Wind: NE 1-7 mph. Beaches reach 77° with a NE wind at 4-9 mph PM.
Friday Night: Clear and not quite as cool. Low 58-59°. Wind: Light.
Saturday: Sunny, and warmer. High 82-83°. Wind: SE 1-8 mph. Beaches reach 76° with a SE wind at 4-9 mph PM.
Forecast Discussion:
Another cool summer night is on the way, and skies will be clear. Look for low temps. near 54-55 degrees by sunrise! Winds will be light.
Friday looks sunny and it will be just a bit warmer with the humidity rising some as well. It will still be quite pleasant by late August standards with PM temps. reaching 80-82° in the afternoon. Winds will be light as a high pressure system passes over Delmarva. Temps. will fall to near 60° by early Saturday.
Saturday will be warmer with higher humidity as well. It will still be quite pleasant by late August standards with PM temps. reaching 83° in the afternoon. Winds will be light SE as a high pressure system moves east of Delmarva. Temps. will fall to near 60° by early Saturday.
In the long-range:It will turn warmer and more humid Sunday into Monday. Look for high temps. in the mid 80's Sunday and upper 80's Monday. Low temps. will be in the low 60's Sunday and mid 60's Monday and Tuesday. We may see some passing showers late Monday and on Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday will be balmy with higher humidity and PM high temps. around 86-87°.
The average low for late August is 66° and the high is 85°.