Forecast updated on Friday, March 4, 2022, at 3:50 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Increasing high clouds. Low 29-30. Wind: SE 0-3 mph.
Saturday: Mainly sunny early then becoming mainly cloudy PM. Milder. High 57-59°. Beaches near 44°. Wind: SE 6-12 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy and very mild. Low 50. Wind: SW 4-11 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny, windy and very mild. High 74-76°. Beaches 70-75°. Wind: SW 15-30+ mph.
Forecast Discussion:
It will stay cold tonight with lows near 27 by sunrise. We will see increasing high clouds toward daybreak as milder air begins to return to the area. Clouds will increase Saturday afternoon as a south wind returns and brings milder air back to the region. We should see afternoon high temperatures reach at least 57 degrees and some areas may be milder still. The beaches will stay in the mid 40's though as winds will still be off the cold ocean water. It will stay quite mild Saturday night with temps. dipping to near 49-50 by early Sunday.
Sunday will be windy with very mild air returning to the area. Look for winds gusting to 30 mph with a mix of sun and cloud. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 70's even near the Atlantic ocean. Clouds will increase but we should see some sunshine. It will stay very mild Sunday night with a south breeze and temps. will be near 58-60 at sunrise.
In the long-range, it will turn very mild by Monday with temps. reaching the mid 70's ahead of some rain Monday night into early Tuesday. Winds will gust to 35 mph on Monday afternoon. We may see some light showers early Tuesday but it will stay mild with afternoon temps. near 60 degrees. Cooler weather will return on Wednesday with temps. in the mid 50's and some rain is possible. Rain showers will linger into Thursday with temperatures in the low to mid 50's during the afternoon.
The average high for today is 52 degrees with an average low of 32 degrees.