Forecast updated on Friday, June 9, 2023, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Wildfire smoke is moving out of the area, and we have a pleasant and more June like weekend on the way. It will turn balmy Sunday ahead of an approaching storm system. Sunday will be quite warm as well with well above normal temperatures.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Fair with wildfire smoke easing. Cool and dry. Low 55-57° Wind: Light SW.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 80-82° inland with upper 70's on the beaches. Wind: W 6-14 mph. Winds on the beaches: SW 8-14 mph.
Saturday Night: Fair and milder. Low 63° Wind: Light South.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, and slightly more humid. Warmer PM. High 87° inland with upper 70's on the beaches. Wind: S.SW 8-16 mph. Winds on the beaches: 11-16 mph pm.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be mainly clear this evening and it will be another cool night for early June. Look for the smoke to linger tonight but it should improve. Look for lows in the mid 50's by sunrise, but there will still be a smoky haze in most areas.
Saturday look sunny and pleasant, with low humidity. Look for a high near 81 inland and much the same is likely on the coast. Winds will increase to 10-14 mph from the west in the afternoon. Some wildfire smoke is possible from the Quebec wildfires but it should be much better by Saturday morning.
Sunday looks warmer as a south wind returns and it will slowly turn more humid with a balmy feel by afternoon. Look for a high near 87 inland and on the coast. Winds will increase to 10-15 mph from the south in the afternoon. Some wildfire smoke is possible from the Quebec wildfires but it should be much better.
In the long range: Showers and thunderstorms are likely Monday into early Tuesday, with highs in the low 80's and it will be humid. We should see some sunshine with temps. In the low/mid 80's by next Wednesday/Thursday. Some PM showers are possible again in the middle of next week.
The average low for early June is 61°, with a high temp. of 81°.