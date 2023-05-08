Forecast Updated on Monday, May 8, 2023, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. A stray shower is possible, but most of us will be dry. Highs: 75-82. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Turning mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible by morning. Lows: 55-62. Winds: N-NE 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible. Highs: 57-73. Winds: NE 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Turning mostly clear. Lows: 47-52. Winds: NW 5-20 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: 65-72. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 75-80. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Saw some showers yesterday evening and last night and this has brought the humidity up and will stay up the next couple of days as we stay south of a stationary front. This will allow temperatures today to jump up into the 70s and 80s this afternoon with a good amount of sunshine mixing with some clouds. Could we see a stray shower or two later this afternoon? Yes, but most of the area will remain dry today. By tonight, the clouds will be on the increase as a system arrives from the west with the chance of showers and storms arriving by tomorrow morning.
Tuesday will be an active day with some scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms possible on and off throughout the day with temperatures holding in the 60s and 70s during the afternoon. It will be cooler as the wind looks to turn off the Atlantic, keeping our beach towns in the 50s and low 60s. A few of those showers and storms will linger into the early evening hours before we dry out heading into Wednesday.
A big ridge of high pressure takes control of the forecast for the rest of the workweek and will even drive our temperatures back into the 80s for Friday and Saturday. Saturday will bring a front across Delmarva that will provide us the chance of a few showers and storms. We dry out for Sunday before another chance for rain showers arrives to start things off next week.