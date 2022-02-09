Forecast updated on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low 34-35°. Wind: S 3-10 mph.
Thursday: Mainly sunny and milder. Breezy PM. High 56-58°. Wind: SW 11-19 mph.
Thursday Night: Clear and chilly. Low 34°. Wind: Light/Varb.
Friday: Mainly sunny and still mild. Breezy PM. High 55-56°. Wind: S 9-18 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
High pressure will build to our south and bring a mild southwest to westerly wind flow to the area through Friday and into Saturday. This downslope wind flow will keep temperatures above normal in the afternoon into Saturday. Tonight looks dry and chilly with lows near 35 degrees as winds remain light from the south. Thursday looks sunny, and it will stay mild with afternoon temperatures in the mid/upper 50's. We will see a southwest wind at 12-20 mph in the afternoon with some passing high clouds as well. Thursday night will be clear and chilly with variable winds and lows near 30 degrees.
Friday will stay mild and breezy with temperatures in the low to mid 50's during the afternoon. A few thin high clouds are possible with SW winds at 14-20 mph in the afternoon. Our mild weather will linger into Friday night with low temps. near 40 degrees by sunrise Saturday.
In the long-range, even warmer weather will arrive ahead of a cold front Saturday with highs near 58-60 degrees. Much colder weather will arrive Sunday with clouds and perhaps some snow possible. A low pressure system to our south may track farther north Sunday, and if it does some snow is possible across Delmarva. Either way, it will be cold Sunday and Monday with temperatures in the 30's all day. Cold weather will linger into Tuesday as well with afternoon temperatures in the high 30's. It will turn warmer again by Wednesday/Thursday.
The average high for early February is 47 degrees with an average low of 29 degrees.