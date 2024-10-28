DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Friday: Partly cloudy with a low chance for a stray shower. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy and cooler with a low chance for a stray shower. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the mid 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 65°F. Normal low: 43°F.
High pressure is back in charge over Delmarva, and unseasonably dry conditions will prevail into the opening days of November.
As the high pressure ever so slowly slides to the east, we'll see winds start to shift to a more southerly direction starting on Tuesday, when temperatures will begin a warming trend.
Mostly sunny skies will continue through Thursday, as temperatures rise into the upper 70s on Wednesday, and possibly a few low 80s on Halloween.
For trick-or-treat Thursday evening, expect mild temperatures in the 60s during the evening.
Longer-range guidance is suggesting a cold front will swing across Delmarva in the Friday-Saturday timeframe, although exact timing is uncertain. The front will likely bring cooler and breezy conditions for the weekend, but unfortunately, only a low chance for a few stray showers that won't have much effect on the ongoing drought condtions, if any.
Burn bans remain in effect for much of Delmarva. Outdoor burning is discouraged on the entire peninsula until we can get some more rain. Be extra careful with outdoor activities involving spark or flame, and dispose of cigarettes properly.
After a hard freeze Monday morning, the growing season has ended in Delaware and on Maryland's Eastern Shore. Frost and Freeze advisories and warnings will no longer be issued until the start of the growing season in 2025.
The long-range outlook has temperatures likely above normal and precipitation abpve normal between November 1 and November 7.
In the Tropics:
A tropical low could develop in the central Caribbean in the next seven days. The chance of development is medium, 40 percent. There is no direct threat to Delmarva at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.