DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Mostly cloudy and mild with areas of fog develop after midnight. Lows in the low to mid 50s.
Tuesday: Fog early, then becoming mostly sunny and warm. Breezy, with winds from thw south at 10-15 mph. Highs in the mid 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, then increasing clouds and warm. Winds from the southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph possible. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80°F.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for a few showers. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Sunday: Increasing clouds with a chance of a shower late. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 63°F. Normal low: 41°F.
Looking to the week ahead, we have a few chances of rain on Delmarva, but right now nothing that will have much of an effect on the ongoing drought and dry conditions.
High pressure remains in charge over much of the eastern United States. The high will slowly move offshore and as it does so, winds will shift to a southerly to southwesterly direction, ushering in warmer and more humid conditions for mid week.
With increased humidity, areas of fog are likely to develop over Delmarva Monday night into Tuesday morning, and could be locally dense.
A cold front approaches from the northwest and as it gets closer, it will become breezy on Delmarva Tuesday and especially Wednesday.
Temperatures will become unusually warm, reaching the mid 70s on Tuesday and upper 70s on Wednesday; these temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above normal.
A cold front arrives on Thursday. While there will be a good amount of humidity on Delmarva, forcing will be weak, so at this point we're just expecting a few light showers. These showers are not likely to affect the drought situation, although if some showers fall in the right areas it could snap some record-breaking streaks of dry weather.
High pressure builds back in for the latter part of the week, with mostly sunny skies and more reasonable temperaturs in the mid to upper 60s for Friday and Saturday.
Confidence remains low, but there is a chance that another front and low pressure system could bring more substantial rain early next week. Watch this space for updates this week.
Burn bans are now in effect for all of Delaware and Maryland until further notice. Most outdoor burning activities are prohibited and fines are possible. Use extra caution with any other outdoor activities involving sparks or flame, and extinguish cigarettes safely. Check with your county officials for any exceptions to your local area.
The long-range outlook has temperatures likely above normal and precipitation below normal between November 6 and November 12.
In the Tropics:
Tropical Depression "Eighteen" is likely to become Tropical Storm "Rafael" in the next 24 hours. It is predicted to become a hurricane before entering the Gulf of Mexico. There is low confidence in the forecast for where it might make a landfall, but most likely candidates will be locations along the Gulf Coast of Texas, Louisiana, or Mississippi. It is not a threat to Delmarva at this time.
A tropical low could develop north of the Dominican Republic; the development chance is a low 20 percent, however.
Remnants of "Patty" could bring heavy rain and gusty winds to northern Portugal and northwestern Spain in the province of Galicia.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.