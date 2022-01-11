Forecast updated on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 2:00 AM by WBOC Meteorologist Dalencia Jenkins
Today: Sunny. Highs: 26-29° Winds: NW 9 to 15 mph
Tonight: Clear. Lows: 16-24° Winds: Calm
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: 41-43° Winds: SW 6-15 mph
Wednesday night: Lows: 15-22° Winds: SW 5-8 mph
Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs: 44-49° Lows: 28-30°
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 35-40° Lows: 28-34°
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High: 28-40° Low:15-21°
Sunday: Partly sunny. High: 30-39° Low: 24-28°
Monday: Partly Sunny. Highs: 32-43° Lows: 21-26°
Forecast Discussion:
Happy Tuesday Delmarva! Today is going to be one of the coldest days this winter so far. It will be a breezy day across the peninsula as well. The upper-level trough is responsible for bringing in cold dry arctic air into the region. We will start the day with temperatures well below freezing with most areas in the teens. Progressing through the day, we will see sunny skies as temperatures remain well below freezing for the day. High temperatures today will be around the upper 20s under sunny skies. It will be a cloudy evening with temperatures falling to the low to mid-teens overnight.
Wednesday will start cold and sunny. Temperatures will rise from the upper 30s to the low 40s by the afternoon. Sunny skies will be present throughout the better part of the day on Wednesday. By the late afternoon, we will start to see more clouds in the sky as high pressure began to move offshore into the overnight hours. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.
Thursday will be a day with temperatures around the average for this time of year. There will be a dry cold front that will make its way through the region and allow for the return of high pressure and cool us down to the low 40s on Friday and to the 20s to start the weekend.
The average temperature for early January is 45 degrees for a high and a low of 28 degrees.