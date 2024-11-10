It's a cold start to your morning DELMARVA, with Temps in the low 30's in some areas. Dry start to your day, will give way to increasing clouds and a mostly cloudy afternoon. Winds will be out of out of the SE at 5-10mph, with temps in the mid to upper 60's. We may see a stray shower late afternoon into the evening, as our chances of precipitation will increase throughout the evening, to early morning hours. As our cold front moves through this evening, we will see some much needed precipitation, measuring around .25 of an inch. For your Monday morning commute, clouds and rain should clear out by mid morning  into tomorrow afternoon with highs in the low 70's. 

