Forecast Updated on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, at 4:00am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: We start with lots of sunshine. Increasing clouds with scattered showers / storms or two possible by late afternoon and evening. Highs: 58-64. Winds: S-SE 5-25+ mph.
Tonight: Lingering showers / a storm possible early in the evening. Things taper off by midnight. Partly cloudy to mostly clear by morning and windy. Lows: 38-46. Winds: SE-NW 10-35+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 48-54. Winds: NW 15-40+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear and windy. Lows: 24-34. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 38-46. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny turning mostly clear with the chance of a few snow showers / light snow bursts in the evening hours. Highs: 37-44. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Seeing a little fog in places this morning as you're out and about early this morning. This will quickly give way to sunshine through the early morning hours before the clouds increase during the course of the afternoon hours. Temperatures will climb up into the 50s and even a few low 60s across parts of Delmarva. With the wind in off the Atlantic, our beach towns will get caught in the 40s and low 50s today with the marine layer trying to settle in during the course of the morning. Before we ring in the new year, we will see some rain chances return to the forecast. We will watch a cold front approach up as we head into late Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening that will bring us the chance of some scattered showers and even a couple rumbles of thunder are possible. This is not the biggest rain chance and it will not be raining the entire time. Just enough that we need to incorporate the rain gear into outfits as we are out and about getting to new years celebrations. At midnight, things should be starting to dry out with temperatures still comfortable in the 40s and 50s…but, the wind will start to increase.
High pressure slowly takes control of the forecast and will bring some much colder air over the coming days. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the 50s, but we are expecting blustery conditions with wind gusts 40+ mph possible during the day. We drop temperatures by 10 degrees for Thursday with highs in the 40s and the wind still playing a factor keeping things feeling much cooler. As we head into Friday a reinforcing shot of Arctic air will push toward us and spin up a weak disturbance. As it arrives, it will interact with a little moisture and the idea of a few light stray showers, flurries, or even a little snow burst is possible into Friday evening and Friday night. We will need to watch for this possibility with temperatures in the 30s by the time the snow arrives…we may even get a very light accumulation of snow on the trees and grassy surfaces.
High pressure slowly takes control of the forecast into the start of the weekend, but it is an Arctic high that will be rolling into the area. This will drop our temperatures well below average for this time of year by Friday and the weekend with highs in the 30s. Watching for a possible storm that could bring us our first winter weather threat of the season for Monday into Tuesday. Still ironing out the details, but something that has our attention to start next week.