Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 90F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Some may be severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.