Forecast Updated on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with PM showers / storms possible. Some of these thunderstorms will be strong to severe with strong gusty winds and hail possible with these storms. Breezy. Highs: 86-92. Winds: SW 10-25+ mph.
Tonight: Showers and storms will linger into the evening hours. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy to mostly clear with fog possible by morning. Breezy early. Lows: 64-70. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny with PM showers / storms possible. Highs: 83-90. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Shower or storm lingers early, otherwise it will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 60-68. Winds: SW-W 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 80-86. Winds: W-NW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Sunny. Highs: 80-88. Winds: W-SW 5-10 mph.
A big severe weather threat is possible this afternoon and this evening on Delmarva with a cold front heading our way. It will bring with it a line of scattered showers and thunderstorms right when the peak daytime heating will max out at the dinner hour. At the moment, it looks like the storms start to arrive around 4-5pm and will motor across Delmarva through the rest of the afternoon and evening hours. Some of these thunderstorms are expected to pack a punch with strong gusty winds, very heavy rain, lots of lightning, and some big hail could also be possible with some of these storms. The threat for a tornado is not zero, but it is low enough as I write this to not be concerned with it at the moment. These storms will linger until 10-11 pm before settling down overnight and into our Tuesday morning. As always, with any thunderstorms…we could see a quick 1-2” of rain from thunderstorms in a short period of time. Ahead of the storms, temperatures should reach the upper 80s and low 90s on this Monday.
Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms are going to be possible on Tuesday afternoon and evening, but all of the potential energy should be gone after this first line of thunderstorms today to limit the probability of severe weather. A storm or two on Tuesday could still pack a punch with gusty winds and very heavy rain. The secondary cold front moves across Delmarva Tuesday night and things will settle down a bit for the rest of the week.
A cooler stretch of weather for Wednesday and Thursday will keep temperatures in the 80s with a little lower humidity before things turn hot and humid heading into the weekend. Highs should reach the 80s and low 90s both on Saturday and Sunday with chances for a few showers and thunderstorms both afternoons. Dry weather settles for next week as temperatures soar into the 90s by the middle of next week as the Bermuda high looks to establish for the first time this year.