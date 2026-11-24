DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Becoming breezy. Winds from the east at 5 to 15 mph. Highs in the mid 50s.
Thanksgiving Day: Periods of rain, heavy at times. Windy. Winds from the northeast could gust 50 to 60 mph at times. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
Friday: Becoming mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the low 60s.
Monday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Scattered showers. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 56°F. Normal low: 36°F.
A Thanksgiving nor'easter is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to Delmarva throughout the day Thursday.
We're in the quiet period before the storm.
Tuesday night will see increasing clouds - but with seasonable overnight lows in the mid 30s.
Wednesday will be an okay travel day - at least on Delmarva. Skies will be mostly cloudy. As the nor'easter makes its way up the coast, strong high pressure will be in place over New England and the Canadian Maritimes. This will mean increasingly windy conditions - with winds from the east gusting to 25 mph by afternoon.
Then we get to Thanksgiving, when we're expecting a significant nor'easter on Delmarva.
The greatest threat from this storm will be strong easterly to northeasterly winds. Winds will be sustained at 25 to 35 mph, with gusts of 40 to 60 mph expected. Gusts in excess of 60 mph will be possible at the coast.
Coastal communities along the Delaware Bay and Atlantic Ocean should be prepared for significant coastal flooding and beach erosion, especially during the high tides. A waning gibbous moon will make for slightly higher-than-normal tides.
Several inches of rain are possible. Interior portions of Delmarva should be ready for gusty winds which could cause isolated power outages. Bands of heavier rain could cause localized flooding.
The nor'easter is expected to clear the region by Friday morning, with the rest of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend shaping up to be mostly sunny, seasonable, and windy.
Another chance of showers is possible with a cold front next Monday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to be above normal, and precipitation above normal for Dec 1 - Dec 7.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.