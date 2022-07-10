DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Showers in the morning, mostly south of U.S. Route 50, then clearing in the afternoon. Highs around 80°F. Breezy, with a wind from the east at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph at times. Chance of rain 40 percent, mainly in the morning.
Sunday night: Mostly clear and cool. Lows around 60°F.
Monday: Sunny and comfortable. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, but turning hot and humid. Highs in the low 90s. Feels like mid 90s with the humidity.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and hot. A chance of a few pop-up afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 90s, feeling like the mid to upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Not as hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy with some isolated showers or thunder. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
The slow moving frontal boundary that gave us a damp and gloomy Saturday has slid to the south of Delmarva, which means nicer weather moves into our region today.
Some showers are likely to linger in the morning, mainly south of U.S. Route 50 and especially on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. Skies will slowly clear in the afternoon, turning sunny starting in the north, with most of Delmarva seeing clear skies by early to mid evening. Afternoon highs will reach about 80°F, being kept down by lingering clouds and an easterly breeze that could gust to 20 mph or more at times.
Dry and comfortable weather makes a return just in time to head back to work on Monday as a small area of high pressure noses its way into the Mid-Atlantic region. Expect sunny skies, low humidity, and comfortable afternoon highs in the mid 80s on Monday.
High pressure slides to the east on Tuesday, which means a wind shift to a more southerly direction. The winds will usher in hot and humid conditions for Tuesday, when skies will continue to be mostly sunny, but temperatures will rise into the low 90s, and it will feel like the mid 90s with the humidity.
As hot and humid conditions continue on Wednesday, with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 90s, and heat indices in the mid to upper 90s, the atmosphere will start to turn a little unstable, and we'll introduce a chance of some pop-up afternoon thunderstorms.
Another cold front approaches Thursday into next weekend, which will bring some slightly cooler temperatures in the mid 80s and daily chances of showers and thunderstorms.