Our cold pattern continues this week with most of the region
remaining dry and temps in the low to mid 40's. A few light rain or snow showers are possible
this evening into tonight for some portions of the Delmarva peninsula, with another chance for some rain or snow
showers Wednesday evening into Wednesday night.
Not quite as cold today with highs in the mid 40s .
Breezy conditions will keep wind chills in the upper 30s-low 40s,
throughout the day. Skies will start out mostly cloudy, becoming partly sunny
for the afternoon. Another cold front moves through the
region this evening/overnight bringing with it the colder temperatures.Temps will support
snow showers/mixed precip primarily on the MD Eastern Shore, but
could sneak a few snowflakes into other areas near the coast.
The best shot for accumulating snow would be on the MD Eastern
Shore, but still just a dusting expected. Lows tonight range
from the low 20s inland to the low 30s near the coast.