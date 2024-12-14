A high pressure remains over our area this afternoon keeping temps cold with highs today reaching the low 40's and partly sunny skies, winds out of the NE 5-10mph. Clouds will increase later this afternoon and into the evening and tonight, keeping temps in the upper 20's to low 30's. For your Saturday evening, we will have mostly cloudy skies, with a low around 30 and are winds NE 3 to 6 mph. Sunday waking up to Mostly cloudy skies, with a high near 48, winds will be light and variable 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Sunday afternoon into the evening with Rain moving into the Delmarva peninsula, mainly after 1am, with a low around 42. East wind 3 to 6 mph.
Chance of precipitation is 60% with precipitation amounts less than a tenth of an inch possible. Monday rain mainly in the morning hours should move out by afternoon, leaving us Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 60%.