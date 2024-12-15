For today cloudy, with a high near 48, winds will be light and variable northeast wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Sunday evening rain moves into the Delmarva peninsula with temperatures around 42, winds out of the east 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Monday morning waking up to a soggy start with rain chances, mainly before noon with a high near 58. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%,
with our precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Monday evening
Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers, with a low around 50. South wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tuesday a slight chance of showers before in the morning will give way to gradual clearing, with a high near 64. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday evening partly cloudy skies with lows right around 40 degrees.