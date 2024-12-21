We will see Dry weather and much colder temperatures are expected today through Monday, as the high
continues building into and over the region. For Saturday, mostly sunny conditions, with a high near 39.
Breezy, with a northwest wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. For Saturday evening mostly clear skies, with a low around
17 and our winds NW 8 to 11 mph.Sunny, with a high near 32. North wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
For Sunday Sunny, with a high near 32. North wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Sunday Night we will have clear skies,
with a low around 13, North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.Temperatures in the 30s and 40s for highs on Monday
and Christmas Eve. Things look to warm up a bit for Christmas and the start of Hanukkah with temperatures near 50 with even warmer
weather expected as we get closer to the following weekend.