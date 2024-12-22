We will see Dry weather and much colder temperatures are expected today through Monday, as the high continues building into and over the region. For Sunday Sunny, with a high near 32. North wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Sunday Night we will have clear skies, with a low around 13, North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Cold start to your Monday with wake up temps hovering above single digits temperatures in the mid 30s for highs on Monday and mid 40's for your Christmas Eve. Things look to warm up a bit for Christmas and the start of Hanukkah with temperatures near 50 with even warmer weather expected as we get closer to the following weekend.

