It's a warm wet start to your weekend with most of Delmarva waking up to temps in the low to mid 40's. For today, a warm front moves through
the area bringing on and off showers throughout the day, keep that rain gear handy, highs today near 60, chance of precipitation 60%. For Saturday
evening, a chance of showers early, mostly cloudy with our lows around 54, winds out of the South 5-7mph. A better chance for rain arrives by
morning will taper off by noon, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Another weak system could
bring in the chance of a few showers as we ring in the New Year, before we go dip back to where we belong for the following weekend
with temperatures looking to drop into the 30s for highs next weekend.