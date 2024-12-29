Unseasonably warm start to your Sunday with most of Delmarva waking up to temps in the mid 50's. For today, Widespread showers
are expected this afternoon into early tonight with a few embedded storms possible South wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Sunday evening a cold front pushes across Delmarva rain and storms continue to push through some of this rain could be heavy at times and we
could even have a few rumbles of thunder as the colder air interacts with the warm air ahead of the front. For Monday showers move out of
the area in the early morning, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Another weak system could
bring in the chance of a few showers as we ring in the New Year, before we go dip back to where we belong for the following weekend
with temperatures looking to drop into the 30s for highs next weekend.