<For today, increasing clouds, with our highs today near 43. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Sunday evening mostly cloudy, with a low around 38, Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Monday warmer temperatures return
with mostly sunny skies and our highs in the upper 50's. Monday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Tuesday waking up in the low 40's, partly cloudy skies, high near 60. Tuesday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Wednesday Increasing clouds a chance of rain moves into the area, after 1pm, high near 44, chance of precipitation 50%.
Wednesday night showers moves into the forecast, mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday another chance of showers, mainly before 1pm, then scattered showers, mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.
Chance of precipitation is 60%. Thursday a chance of showers before 1am, becoming mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Chance of precipitation is 40%. Friday mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Friday evening partly to mostly cloudy, low 30.>