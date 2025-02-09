For today, a cold front crosses through the area early this morning, bringing in drier air and clearing things out.
A few isolated, light showers are possible along and ahead of the front. NW winds become rather breezy today
with gusts of 15-25mph expected W of the bay and 25-30mph on the Eastern Shore. Sunday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 28
winds out of the north 6 mph. Monday colder temps return with partly sunny skies and highs near 42.
Monday night increasing clouds and lows around 28 degrees. Tuesday another system moves into the are bringing with it snow, high near 36.
Chance of precipitation is 100%, snow accumulations 1-3 inches possible. Snow in the evening will give way to a mixture of rain and snow
overnight, low 31 degrees, Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 4 to 6 inches.
Wednesday, snow likely before 7am, then rain and snow likely between 7am and 1pm, changing to rain after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 40.
Chance of precipitation is 70%. Wednesday evening rain continues, low around 35, chance of precipitation is 90%.
Thursday rain likely, mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Thursday night partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Friday Sunshine returns with Mostly sunny skies highs 42.