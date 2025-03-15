For your Saturday areas of fog expected this morning, with dense fog along and east of I-95.
Clouds and fog linger through much of the morning before gradually clearing out. Otherwise,
mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Saturday evening, patchy fog early
will give way to mostly cloudy skies with a low around 57. South wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts
as high as 25 mph. Sunday a secondary low to our South and West will shift winds out of the SE
bringing moisture into the region ahead of the cold front that passes through late Sunday.
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.
Sunday evening, showers with thunderstorms possible late. Low around 53. Breezy, with a south wind
16 to 21 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible. Monday a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the early morning will give way to partly sunny skies and our highs near 60.
Chance of precipitation is 40%. Monday evening we will have mostly clear skies and our lows around 37.
Tuesday sunny, with a high near 64. High pressure moves in Tuesday bringing warner temps and mostly clear
skies highs Tuesday 65. Tuesday night mostly clear, with a low around 43. For Wednesday an abundance
of sunshine with temps above average for this time of year highs in the low 70's. Thursday the chances of
precipitation once again increases as a potential low pressure moves across the great lakes bringing partly
sunny skies and highs near 65. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Thursday evening a chances of rain remain in the forecast.
Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Friday sunny, and breezy with a high near 52.