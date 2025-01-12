<For today Cold temperatures and clear skies, winds out of the NW 5-7 mph gust up to 15mph, temps in the mid 30's. We'll have a brief warm up
Monday our warmest day we`ve had in a while, before a cold front moves in Tuesday bringing with it, colder temperatures. Our highs
Tuesday mostly in the low to mid 30s for the afternoon with winds becoming gusty, especially near the coast. Temps quickly drop overnight with
lows in the low/mid teens. Winds will also stay up overnight with wind chills in the single digits over the vast majority of the area.
Cold Weather Advisories are looking increasingly likely area-wide Tuesday night, stay tuned. Our coldest day of the forecast period still looks
to be Wednesday with high temps struggling to breach the freezing mark across the northern half of the area. It will also stay quite breezy with wind
chills in the teens and 20s. Very cold Wednesday night with decreasing winds, lows hovering above the single digits. A few degrees warmer on Thursday
with highs in the 30s to low 40s and lows overnight in the upper teens to low/mid 20s. Warming continues Friday with highs in the 40s across the area.>