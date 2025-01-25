A high pressure system briefly settles over the area on Saturday keeping our temps below average with highs in the lower-mid 40s in most areas and mid to upper 30s on the eastern shore (due to a light SW wind blowing off of the cool water of the Chesapeake Bay). Saturday night, seasonable but still cold with temperatures in the low to mid 20's.Temperatures finally rebound to near seasonal on Sunday with a high of 47, winds out of the SW 6-13mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20mph. Sunday night an area of high pressure builds to our SW lows Sun night dropping in the mid 20s. Monday into the latter half of the week temperatures return to average with a high of 45 for the day. Monday night, mostly clear, with a low around 31. Tuesday mostly sunny with a high near 50 degrees. Tuesday night mostly clear, with a low around 32. Wednesday mostly sunny, with a high near 50.Wednesday night partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Thursday sunny, with a high near 39. Thursday night Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Friday mostly sunny, with a high near 36
