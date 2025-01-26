High pressure remains south of the viewing area today, as a weak cold front will cross the region tonight into Monday,
bringing dry conditions and seasonable temperatures. Highs today 47 winds Southwest 6 to 11 mph, with gusts up to 20mph.
For tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 25, winds light and variable out of the West. For Monday are temperatures are
expected to climb into the upper 40s possible lower 50s under mostly clear skies. A more significant warmup is expected
Tuesday into Wednesday, with dry conditions as low pressure passes to our north, Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 48.
West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Lows for Tuesday will be in the lower to middle 30s. Wednesday a high
pressure really starts to settle in allowing temperatures to warm up into the lower 50s. Wednesday night a strong cold
front will push through the region dropping temperatures into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Thursday and Friday abundance
of Sunshine Highs in the mid to upper 30's Rain moves into the forecast over the weekend.