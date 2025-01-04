Slippery start to your Saturday morning, some black ice on side roads with wake up temps in the upper 20's. For today an Arctic high pressure continues to build over the the Mid-Atlantic, Skies will will be mostly sunny on Saturday with highs only reaching the mid 30's. For tonight temperatures falling into the upper teens and low 20s, winds out of the West 9-11mph. Sunday mostly sunny early, then increasing clouds, cold and breezy day ahead. Highs in the mid 30s with winds out of the West 10-16mph with gusts up to 25mph making the wind chills feel in the mid 20s. Sunday evening Winter Storm Watch in effect as snow moves into the area with some rain mixing in at times. Several inches of snow likely. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
Mgrewe
