A few light showers over the Eastern Shore taper off over the next couple hours and will lead to a brezzy afternoon with winds
15-20mph with some gusts reaching 30mph. For your Saturday mid level cloud cover with partly sunny conditions expected,
Highs today are expected to be warmer with temps in the upper 50s for most of Delmarva, with our coolest areas closer to the Eastern Shore.
With our low pressure churning off the coast and a high pressure across the N Gulf of Mexico, This will allow for one more day of gusty
NW winds with gusts to 20-25 mph inland and 25-30 mph along the coast possible. Our low moves off and high pressure builds into or area bringing
with it, light winds and cloud cover. For this evening our lows tonight are expected to be cooler with temps
mid to upper 30s inland and lower 40s along the coast. - A warmup is expected early this week.
High pressure centered over the Southeast moves offshore by Mon bringing with it a warming trend for the start of the week.
Highs in the upper 50s NE to mid 60s S Sun (most in the lower 60s)and upper 60s (locally near 70F) Mon are expected. Lows also warm
from the mid-upper 30s inland and low-mid 40s along the coast Sun night to the mid 40s to around 50F Mon night. Given high pressure
over the area, dry weather is expected with mostly sunny skies on
Sun and increasing cloud cover Mon into Mon night.