For Saturday, Mostly clear and sunny, with a high near 40 winds will be out of the West 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday evening we will have increasing clouds with lows around 25 with west winds light and variable.
Sunday waking up with temps inth mid 20's give way to Partly sunny skies with a high near 45.
Winds will be light from the south becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday evening, a slight chance of rain showers before 10pm, then a slight chance of snow showers.
Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Cold start to our week next week with highs reaching only the low to mid 40's.