Forecast Updated on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 68-74. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Turning partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few stray showers arriving by morning. Lows: 55-62. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers / storms possible. Highs: 70-78. Winds: S-SE 5-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: A period of showers / storms possible overnight. By morning, we should start to clear things out. Lows: 57-63. Winds: SE-NW 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Lingering clouds and maybe a shower early. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 72-77. Winds: N-NE 10-20+ mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 65-78. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
It will still be a dry day to wrap up the work week with plenty of sunshine to start the day. As we work through time, the clouds will be on the increase and the breeze will pick up this afternoon as the area of low pressure to our south begins to move north. This breeze being off the Atlantic will keep temperatures at the beach in the low 60s this afternoon, while everyone else will see temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Overnight tonight, we start to see a few showers arrive ahead of the storm on the way for Saturday.
The weekend forecast is a bit of a complicated one since two systems will be interacting with each other to determine the chances for rain we will have on Saturday. An area of low pressure is going to develop along the Carolina coast and as the high departs and moves out of the way, the low will then run up the coast. Depending on how far off the coast the low gets will determine our rain chances for Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. A cold front out of Canada will come into contact with the system at the same time and should act as the driving mechanism for the low when we get to Saturday night. If the front takes it and kicks it north and west quickly, it will be a rain chance for Saturday and we dry out for Sunday. If the low tries to erode the front before it moves north and east, it will slow down the system and linger rain chances into Sunday. This is a forecast that will need fine tuning for the next couple of days. At this moment, pencil me in for a rain and storm chance on Saturday and Saturday night with a drier day on Sunday.
Once this system moves through the region, a massive ridge of high pressure ( and I mean MASSIVE ) will control the forecast for most of next week with lots of sunshine and comfortable temperatures!