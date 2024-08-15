Forecast updated on Thursday, 15 August 2024, at 3:20 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS:A large and weak high pressure system is moving slowly eastward and a southerly wind flow will return by Friday. It will turn warmer and more humid Friday and Saturday with showers likely later Saturday and Sunday as a low pressure trough approaches the region.
Wildfire smoke from Canada made the skies hazy today but it is not as bad as yesterday. More smoke is likely in the next 7 days. Cooler weather with lower humidity will return early next week, along with some wildfire smoke.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Low 63-65°. Wind: S 1-6 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny and more humid. High 86°. Wind: S 3-10 mph. Beaches reach 78° with a NE wind at 6-10 mph PM.
Friday Night: Mostly clear and more humid. Low 69°. Wind: S 4-9 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny, breezy, and more humid. Late day and evening showers will become likely. High 85°. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Beaches reach 78° with a SE wind at 14-20 mph PM.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for fair to partly cloudy skies tonight across the region. It will be pleasant again as lows dip into the mid 60's. Winds will be light from the south. There may be some wildfire smoke aloft and a feint smell of it near the ground is still possible.
Friday will be a little more humid with partly sunny skies and a south breeze will return. Temperatures will reach 86° around 3 PM. Beaches will see an onshore flow and stay in the mid/upper 70's all day. There will be an onshore sea breeze at 5-10 mph in the afternoon hours. Winds inland will turn to the south and reach 3-9 mph in the afternoon hours.
Saturday turns breezy and more humid with temperatures near 85 inland by mid-afternoon. Beaches will see an onshore flow and stay in the mid/upper 70's all day. There will be an onshore sea breeze at 14-20 mph in the afternoon hours. Winds inland will turn to the south and reach 14-20 mph in the afternoon hours. Showers will be in the area from late in the afternoon into the overnight with some heavier thundershowers possible as well.
In the long-range: In the long-range: We will see some showers later Saturday and Sunday with afternoon temps. around 85° both days. Spotty thunderstorms are also possible on Monday as a weak cool front approaches. Look for temps. to reach the mid-80s on Monday and fall to the low 80's with less humidity in the air Tuesday through Thursday. Wildfire smoke may return next week as well.
The average low for mid August is 67° and the high is 86°.