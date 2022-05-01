Sunday night: Showers with a few downpours and rumbles of thunder in the evening. Then mostly cloudy with lingering showers and patchy fog into the morning. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Monday: Lingering showers in the morning, then partly to mostly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer, with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent, mainly in the early morning.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and seasonable. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Wednesday: Showers with a few embedded thunderstorms likely. Warm, with highs near 80°F. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Friday: Showers. Highs near 70°F. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Saturday: Showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mdi 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION:
On Sunday evening, expect more widespread showers with some embedded thunderstorms. Severe storms are not likely, but some locally heavy downpours and gusty winds will be possible. Rainfall totals for most folks will be light, ¼" or less, but some locations that see heavier downpours could see up to one inch or more of welcome rainfall.
Some showers may linger into Monday morning, but any precipitation will be done by midday as skies turn partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 70s.
The rest of the week will see an unsettled pattern. After high pressure brings us a partly cloudy and comfortably warm Tuesday, another storm system will swing through the mid-Atlantic on Wednesday, bringing with it showers and a few thunderstorms.
We'll get a break on Thursday, with highs in the low to mid 70s under partly cloudy skies. However, Wednesday's storm system will likely develop into a deep low over eastern Canada, which will produce a strong upper level northwesterly flow over the northeastern United States. This "blocking" makes the timing of the next storm system difficult, but we could see another round of showers and thunder in the Friday to Saturday timeframe.