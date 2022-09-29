DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows around 60°F.
Friday: Cloudy with showers developing in the morning. Rain becomes more widespread and windswept by afternoon. Windy, with gusts to 35 mph or more at times. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Saturday: Windy with periods of rain, which could be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Sunday: Windy with periods of rain on-and-off throughout the day. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Monday: Breezy with lingering showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Tuesday: Breezy with lingering showers. Highs around 70°F Chance of rain 40 percent.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 75°F. Normal low: 55°F.
Tropical Storm "Ian" continues to headline the weather story on this Thursday evening. "Ian" has moved back over water near the east coast of Florida and is expected to gradually re-strengthen back to a hurricane late tonight before making another landfall in South Carolina on Friday.
On Delmarva, we'll start to feel the effects of what will become the remnants of "Ian" on Friday. The combination of the tropical storm and high pressure to our north mean winds will start to become quite gusty from the northeast - gusts of 35 mph or more are possible. Showers will develop in our southern communities on the Eastern Shore of Virginia in the morning, and overspread the peninsula during the afternoon, with some heavier embedded showers possible.
Periods of windswept rain will continue throughout the day on Saturday and into Sunday. There will be a few "dry slots", so the rain won't be continuous, but we can expect at least 1 to 3 inches of rain, with some localized areas, especially on the Eastern Shore of Virginia receiving 5 inches of rain or more. Localized flooding and power outages from downed tree limbs will be the main threats on land. On the shore, beach erosion and coastal flooding will be likely. There is a very low, but non-zero tornado threat.
Remnants of "Ian" then move off the Atlantic coast early next week, with a secondary low developing over Virginia and North Carolina causing lingering showers through at least Tuesday.
Elsewhere, Tropical Depression "Eleven" has formed in the deep tropics and is not expected to affect land. A tropical wave coming off the west coast of Africa has a low chance of development in the next five days.