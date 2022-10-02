DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Showers in the morning, becoming more widespread in the afternoon. Becoming windy. Winds from the northeast at 10-15 mph, gusting to 30 mph or more at times. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Sunday night: Rain with wind. Winds from the north at 20 mph, gusting to 35 mph or more at times. Lows in the low 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Monday: Breezy with showers. Winds from the north at 15 to 20 mph, with gusts to 35 mph or more. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Tuesday: Breezy with showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Wednesday: Showers in the morning, then mostly sunny by afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 74°F. Normal low: 54°F.
Remnant of "Ian" continue to be the primary influence on weather on Delmarva this Sunday.
After a bit of a break from heavy rain on Saturday, periods of rain return for Sunday. The rain may be heavy at times and will be a windswept rain. Winds will pick up throughout the morning, and by afternoon the wind will be from the northeast at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts to 30 mph or more possible at times.
Wet and windy conditions will continue for the next few days, and beach erosion will be an issue on the beaches of Delaware and Maryland. Coastal flooding will also likely be a problem for low-lying areas at the time of high tide.
Otherwise, with several inches of rain likely over the next few days, the rain is good news, and should help alleviate the dry soil conditions from this summer.
Tonight, periods of rain will continue, with winds gusting to 35 mph or more, with 50+ mph wind gusts likely along our Atlantic beach communities.
The remnant low of "Ian" will merge with a low developing off the East Coast, and it won't move very quickly, held in place by a robust area of high pressure over New England and the Canadian maritimes. This means that periods of rain showers and gusty winds will continue on Delmarva through at least Tuesday.
The low will depart mid week and high pressure will build into the Mid-Atlantic and Delmarva by Wednesday and by Wednesday afternoon, skies should turn sunny again.
We'll warm up under sunny skies through Thursday into Friday before a dry cold front cools us down for the weekend.
In the tropics, a tropical wave south of the Cape Verde islands has a high chance of development. It is not an immediate threat to land at this time.