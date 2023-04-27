Forecast updated on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A low pressure system will pass to our south Friday, and bring strong winds and heavy rainfall to the area. A Gale Warning is posted for all area waters and rainfall may exceed an inch in some areas. More rain may arrive on Sunday, as a new low pressure system approaches.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers about late. Wind: E 5-11 mph. Low 53°.
Friday: Cool and windy, with rain developing. Rainfall may exceed 0.5 inches with some spots over an inch. High 60-62° inland, but 57° near the beaches. Wind: E 16-34 mph, but higher near the coast.
Friday Night: Rain likely and windy. Rain ending after 11 PM. Wind: E 14-25 mph. Low 56°.
Saturday: Some clearing, mild and breezy. Spotty showers about early and in the afternoon. High 69° inland, but 60° near the beaches. Wind: NE 6-14 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will bring cloudy skies and we will see a light onshore wind from the east at under 12 mph. The clouds will keep it warmer with lows in the low 50's, with mid 50's on the coastal beaches.
Friday will be wet and windy as a low pressure develops to our south. Rainfall of over an inch is possible with winds gusting to over 32 mph, especially near the coast. Gale Warnings are posted for all area waters Friday and Friday evening. The rain will likely linger and change to showers Friday night. Lows will dip to 56° by sunrise Saturday.
Saturday will remain rather cloudy with spotty light showers passing by. Temperatures will reach the upper 60's but an onshore wind flow will keep the beaches in the upper 50's all day. Rainfall will be light with many spots seeing only a trace of rain and a few hundredths of an inch in other areas. It will be breezy in the afternoon, especially near the coast with a NE wind.
In the long range: Sunday will turn wet again with a gusty SE wind and rainfall may exceed 0.3 inches Sunday afternoon into early Monday. Look for temps. in the upper 60's Sunday afternoon with near 60 on the beaches. Skies may clear some later Monday, with temps. reaching the mid 60's. Look for variable clouds and cool weather Tuesday through Thursday with temps. reaching the low to mid 60's. Morning lows will be in the mid 40's.
The average low for later April is 50°, with a high temp. of 70°.