Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 5 AM EDT FRIDAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 1 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, east winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. For the Gale Warning, east winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 AM to 5 AM EDT Friday. For the Gale Warning, from 5 AM Friday to 1 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected Friday afternoon and evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&